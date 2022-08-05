Watch CBS News
17-year-old dies after crashing in Vallejo while leading CHP on chase

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

VALLEJO – A 17-year-old boy has died after crashing while leading California Highway Patrol officers on a chase in Vallejo early Friday morning.

The incident started just after 12:30 a.m. CHP Solano Area officers saw a pickup truck speeding down a road, prompting them to turn on their enforcement lights to try and pull it over.

Officers say the pickup wouldn't stop, however, starting a short chase. The chase ended when the pickup crashed in Vallejo.

The driver of the pickup – the teenage boy – was ejected in the crash and suffered fatal injuries, CHP says; he was not wearing a seatbelt.

A 16-year-old girl who was a passenger in the pickup suffered minor injuries in the crash and has been taken to the hospital.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the 17-year-old killed in the crash. 

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 5, 2022 / 1:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

