17-year-old dies after crashing in Vallejo while leading CHP on chase
VALLEJO – A 17-year-old boy has died after crashing while leading California Highway Patrol officers on a chase in Vallejo early Friday morning.
The incident started just after 12:30 a.m. CHP Solano Area officers saw a pickup truck speeding down a road, prompting them to turn on their enforcement lights to try and pull it over.
Officers say the pickup wouldn't stop, however, starting a short chase. The chase ended when the pickup crashed in Vallejo.
The driver of the pickup – the teenage boy – was ejected in the crash and suffered fatal injuries, CHP says; he was not wearing a seatbelt.
A 16-year-old girl who was a passenger in the pickup suffered minor injuries in the crash and has been taken to the hospital.
Authorities have not yet released the name of the 17-year-old killed in the crash.
