17 arrested in shootings targeting Northern California Sikh temples

YUBA CITY -- A months-long, multiagency investigation has resulted in 17 felony arrests in connection a series of violent crimes including shootings at Sikh temples in both Stockton and Sacramento, according to state prosecutors.

State Attorney General Rob Bonta said the investigation -- which began in February 2023 -- focused on rival criminal syndicates operating throughout Northern California.

These groups are alleged to be responsible for numerous violent crimes and shootings, including five attempted murders in Sutter, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Yolo, and Merced counties.

Members of these groups were also allegedly involved in a mass shooting at a Stockton Sikh temple which occurred on August 27, 2022, and a shooting at a Sacramento Sikh temple on March 23, 2023.

During the investigation, law enforcement was able to prevent two additional shootings from occurring.

The joint law enforcement effort, which culminated on Sunday in a large-scale operation with agents executing search warrants at 20 locations, also resulted in the seizure of 41 firearms.

"No family should ever have to worry about drive-by shootings or other forms of gun violence in the neighborhoods where their children live and play," Bonta said.

"An investigation of this magnitude requires a tremendous amount of time and effort, and especially a lot of personnel," said Sutter County District Attorney General Jennifer Dupré. "I cannot adequately express the appreciation of our small county for the help and support we've received from our public safety allies, especially the Department of Justice."