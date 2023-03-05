Thousands descend on Land Park for 15th annual Donut Dash to benefit hospitalized children

SACRAMENTO — It's a dash to raise some cash. Runners brought their competitive spirit —and their appetites — for the 15th annual Donut Dash.

It's four miles, four donuts and all for a good cause.

The dash brought thousands of folks out to Sacramento's Land Park, then to Marie's Donuts where they had to scarf down their mid-race snack.

"It is the hardest part," one runner said of the donuts.

Not only did they have to run fast, but they also had to eat quickly.

Runners dug deep, knowing they were competing for a reason: proceeds from the race go toward sparking joy for hospitalized children.

"We buy the fun stuff for the kids when they're in the hospital — anything to keep them busy, so iPads, Xboxes, Playstations," said organizer Zack Wandell.

It's the little things — art supplies, crafts, movies. Those are activities that bring a sense of normalcy in what could be an overwhelming experience, not only for these kids but for their entire families.

"Parents can just focus on doctors, nurses, what's going on because they're also stressed out, too," Wandell said.

Saturday's event raised $100,000 for these families. Many in the race knew just what kind of impact this donation can make.

"A lot of these participants are participating in honor or in memory of one of their children that was a patient at the hospital, and we get teams out here 50-60-70 people out to support some of these kids," Wandell said. "And they come year after year after year."

It was the one occasion when "dining and dashing" might be OK. As for donuts, it might be a while before these athletes can look at them the same.

In total, the Donut Dash has managed to donate over $1 million to Sacramento-area child life programs. The event benefits hospitalized children at Sutter Children's Center in Sacramento and UC Davis Children's Hospital.

