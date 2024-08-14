$14M grant could bring high-speed internet to unserved areas in Sutter County

YUBA CITY – There are thousands of residents without access to high-speed internet in Sutter County, according to a report by the Golden State Finance Authority.

A new potential project could shave that number down and get more folks up to speed.

Nearly $14 million could be coming into Sutter County to get some people's internet up to speed. Comcast and the California Public Utilities Commission have identified areas around Yuba City and Live Oak in need of an upgrade.

The CPUC has a decision to make in September that would bring nearly $14 million in the form of broadband access, infrastructure and technician services into areas of Sutter County. A proposal was brought forth to the CPUC by Comcast.

"Having broadband expanded here would be a good day for Sutter County. In rural communities especially there's not an equal playing field, there are things many Californians take for granted, like high-speed internet," said Sutter County's Public Information Officer Chuck Smith.

The CPUC says they're working to close a technological divide, especially access to high-speed internet, across California. And one of the counties identified as in need is Sutter County.

"These funds are part of a really, I would say, historic investment by both the governor and the legislature," said Maria Ellis with the CPUC.

"It's been kind of a dead spot, no matter which service back in the day," said Yuba City resident Patrick Beck.

The CPUC says the 48-mile project would bring wireline fiber to the community and benefit roughly 1,700 people in and around Yuba City and Live Oak. Ninety-nine percent of people who live in the project area are considered low-income.

"For the students that are going to get access, it's going to be a big game changer. They'll be able to access educational opportunities online. I think about the people who want to look for jobs online. Or might want to work from home," said Smith.

"As for schools and business, it's a must. And a lot of times it crashes," said Beck.

"If you're elderly and can't drive as much, you're able to have a conversation with your doctor online from the safety of your home," said Ellis.

The CPUC will vote on the grant award on Sept. 12.