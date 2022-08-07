Watch CBS News
Local Community

11 displaced after Rancho Cordova apartment fire

By Jennifer Bonnett

/ CBS Sacramento

RANCHO CORDOVA -- Eleven people were displaced after an early Sunday morning fire at an apartment complex in Rancho Cordova.

Sacramento Metro Fire Department responded just before 4:15 a.m. to the fire in the 3400 block of Data Drive. The origin of the fire was an exterior balcony, according to fire officials.

A total of three apartment units were destroyed and eight units were damaged.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation, the fire department reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

First published on August 7, 2022 / 8:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.