1 person shot in south Sacramento shopping center parking lot
SACRAMENTO — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in a south Sacramento shopping center parking lot.
It happened in a parking lot near the Goodwill along Florin Road at Franklin Boulevard.
Sacramento police said one person was shot and their injuries were not life-threatening.
The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. Investigators could not yet provide any information on a suspect or motive.
