1 person shot in south Sacramento shopping center parking lot

By Richard Ramos

SACRAMENTO —  Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in a south Sacramento shopping center parking lot.

It happened in a parking lot near the Goodwill along Florin Road at Franklin Boulevard.

Sacramento police said one person was shot and their injuries were not life-threatening.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. Investigators could not yet provide any information on a suspect or motive.

First published on August 19, 2023 / 3:49 PM

