1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near Stockton Waterfront

By Richard Ramos

SACRAMENTO — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting that happened in Stockton, authorities said Monday.

Officers responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. to the area of North Center and East Lindsay Streets, which is near McLeod Lake and Stockton Arena, the Stockton Police Department said.

The two gunshot victims were located by first responders.

Medics pronounced one of them dead at the scene. The other has since been transported to an area hospital. The condition of the second victim is not yet known.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Stockton homicide detectives have responded to the scene.

There was no available information on a suspect or what led to the shooting.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 5:34 PM

