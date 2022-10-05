1 hurt in shooting near 13th and X streets in Sacramento; search on for suspect
SACRAMENTO – A search is underway for a suspect in a Sacramento shooting that left a man hurt Wednesday morning.
Sacramento police say the shooting happened just before 7 a.m. near 13th and X streets.
Officers who responded to the scene found a man who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and a search is now underway for the suspect.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.
A large law enforcement presence is in the area.
