1 hurt in shooting near 13th and X streets in Sacramento; search on for suspect

Search on for shooting suspect in Sacramento

Search on for shooting suspect in Sacramento

Search on for shooting suspect in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A search is underway for a suspect in a Sacramento shooting that left a man hurt Wednesday morning.

Sacramento police say the shooting happened just before 7 a.m. near 13th and X streets.

Officers who responded to the scene found a man who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and a search is now underway for the suspect.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.

A large law enforcement presence is in the area.