1 hurt in shooting near 13th and X streets in Sacramento; search on for suspect

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A search is underway for a suspect in a Sacramento shooting that left a man hurt Wednesday morning.

Sacramento police say the shooting happened just before 7 a.m. near 13th and X streets.

Officers who responded to the scene found a man who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and a search is now underway for the suspect.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.

A large law enforcement presence is in the area. 

First published on October 5, 2022 / 8:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

