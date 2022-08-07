1 hurt in rollover crash on I-80 near Clipper Gap

California senator, local expert talk monkeypox as Newsom declares state of emergency

CLIPPER GAP -- One person was hurt Sunday in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 in the Sierra foothills.

The Placer Hills Fire Protection District said that crash happened on the interstate's westbound lanes near the Clipper Gap/Placer Hills Road exit. Images show the crash involved a vehicle pulling a trailer.

Emergency crews brought one person to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The interstate's westbound lanes were temporarily closed until crews cleared the scene.