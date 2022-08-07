Watch CBS News
Local News

1 hurt in rollover crash on I-80 near Clipper Gap

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

California senator, local expert talk monkeypox as Newsom declares state of emergency
California senator, local expert talk monkeypox as Newsom declares state of emergency 02:04

CLIPPER GAP -- One person was hurt Sunday in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 in the Sierra foothills. 

The Placer Hills Fire Protection District said that crash happened on the interstate's westbound lanes near the Clipper Gap/Placer Hills Road exit. Images show the crash involved a vehicle pulling a trailer. 

Emergency crews brought one person to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. 

The interstate's westbound lanes were temporarily closed until crews cleared the scene. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 7, 2022 / 3:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.