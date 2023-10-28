Watch CBS News
1 hospitalized, road closed after 2-vehicle crash in Sacramento

By Brandon Downs

CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - One person was taken to the hospital with significant injuries following a crash in Sacramento Friday evening, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. 

Sheriff's deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash just after 4:30 p.m. near Franklin Boulevard and 36th Avenue. 

Shortly after 5:20 p.m., the Sacramento Police Department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Franklin Boulevard is closed between 36th Avenue and 41st Avenue. 

Officers are asking anyone traveling through the area to plan accordingly. 

First published on October 27, 2023 / 5:58 PM

