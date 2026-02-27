Watch CBS News
1 dead in Yuba City hit-and-run; Highway 20 closed

Cecilio Padilla
A driver is under arrest on suspicion of hit-and-run after a collision that left a person dead Friday morning in Yuba City.

Yuba City police say the collision happened at the intersection of Highway 20 and Stafford Way. 

Exactly what led up to the collision has not been detailed, but police confirmed that a pedestrian had died and a driver fled the scene.

Officers were able to contact the driver, police say. The driver will be arrested and booked into jail.

Highway 20 remains closed westbound at Clark Avenue to Gray Avenue, and southbound from Stafford Way. 

