1 dead in Modesto stabbing; police say there is no threat to the public

MODESTO — Detectives say they believe a stabbing that left one person dead in Modesto Saturday night is an isolated incident.

The Modesto Police Department says officers responded to the 1300 block of Trenary Way just before 8 p.m. to investigate reports of a stabbing.

At the scene, first responders found one victim who was quickly transported to the hospital.

That person soon died, police say. The person's name has not been released.

Detectives with Modesto police's Investigative Services Division are at the scene, and a heavy police presence remained in the area throughout the night.

Police say there is no threat to the public. No suspect information has been released, however.