1 dead in I-80 crash near Truxel Road in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A person has died after a crash on westbound Interstate 80 in North Sacramento on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near Truxel Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Sacramento Fire Department crews responding to the scene say bystanders had already started CPR on the person by the time they arrived.

Sacramento Fire says the person was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.

California Highway Patrol will be investigating the crash.