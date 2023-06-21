Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead in I-80 crash near Truxel Road in Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – A person has died after a crash on westbound Interstate 80 in North Sacramento on Wednesday morning.  

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near Truxel Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Sacramento Fire Department crews responding to the scene say bystanders had already started CPR on the person by the time they arrived.

Sacramento Fire says the person was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.

California Highway Patrol will be investigating the crash. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 1:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.