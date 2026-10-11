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1 dead after fire breaks out at Oakridge Apartments in Oakdale

By Coleman Petit

/ CBS Sacramento

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A person has died after a fire Sunday afternoon at the Oakridge Apartments in Oakdale, officials say.

Firefighters were called out to the complex at around 3:08 p.m., the fire department said. The fire was contained to a single unit on the bottom floor of the two-story complex. 

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Modesto Fire Department

The sheriff's office says the person who died has not been positively identified yet.

Firefighters and investigators are working together to investigate the fire.

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