1 dead, 3 hospitalized after plane crashes in Murrieta

One person was killed and three others hospitalized after a single-engine plane crashed in Murrieta early Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened a little before 2 p.m. in the 37000 block of Industrial Way, near the French Valley Airport, according to Riverside fire officials.

An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other patients were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries ranging from serious to minor.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane, a single-engine Cessna 172, crashed shortly after it took off from the airport.

The cause of the crash is not yet immediately clear, but National Transportation Safety Board and FAA investigators were called to the scene to investigate.

