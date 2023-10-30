Watch CBS News
1 dead, 2 hurt in Ione; homicide investigation underway

By Tori Apodaca, Cecilio Padilla

Homicide investigation underway after 1 dead, 2 injured in Ione stabbing
IONE – One person is in custody after a homicide investigation in the Amador County community of Ione Monday morning.

The scene is along Shakeley Lane in Ione.

Ione police have confirmed there is one homicide victim and two other people who were injured. Exactly how that person died and how the other people were injured has not been detailed.

Police said one person is in custody. The name of that person has not been released.

Several locations along Shakeley Lane are being investigated.

Ione is about 40 miles southeast of Sacramento. 

