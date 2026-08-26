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1 airlifted to hospital after crash shuts down northbound I-5 near Newman

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

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One person was airlifted to a hospital following a crash that briefly shut down northbound Interstate 5 in Stanislaus County on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol's Modesto office said on the freeway, just south of Stuhr Road, and involved a sedan and a tractor-trailer.

A video of the scene released by the CHP shows heavy damage to the sedan along with a significant amount of debris covering the lanes.

i5-stuhr-road-crash.png
California Highway Patrol

The driver of the sedan was taken to an area hospital by helicopter. There was no word on their condition at this time.

No other injuries were reported. As of 5:15 p.m., the CHP said traffic control was in place and motorists were moving northbound again.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

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