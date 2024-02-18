Heavy rain, wind and snow hits Northern California

Heavy rain, wind and snow hits Northern Californiaget the free app
A storm moving in late Sunday is expected to be slow-paced as low pressure near the coast slowly moves to our south, producing rain through Wednesday before clearing out.
Monday will be a wash-out type of day with heavy rain, gusty winds and isolated thunderstorms expected.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Sunday at 4 p.m. and expiring Wednesday at 10 a.m. Travel across the Sierra will be difficult to impossible, with heavy snow and gusty winds creating blizzard conditions.
The valley and delta are in a Flood Watch from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has forecasted a 5% chance of isolated tornadoes across portions of the Sacramento Valley and Central Valley, including Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto, Yuba City, Roseville and Elk Grove, placing us in the slight category, which is a level two of five.
Flood Advisory
A Flood Advisory was issued until 8 a.m. Monday for the Sacramento Valley, the delta and the Northern San Joaquin Valley.
The NWS says an additional 1-3 inches of rain is in the forecast for the area.
Highway 88
Chain controls are in place on Highway 88 in Alpine County from Kirkwood to Red Lake Creek. Caltrans said all vehicles must have chains installed if they do not have four-wheel-drive with snow tires.
SMUD customers lose power
More than 15,000 SMUD customers lost power shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the utility company's website. This was reduced to about 4,000 customers shortly at 10:30 p.m.
Areas affected include South Natomas and Arden-Arcade. A large outage in the Rosemont area has been reduced to 12 customers.
To check the latest on SMUD power outages, click here.
Rain moves in
Heavy rain, strong winds and lightning have moved in in the Rocklin area.
Sunday evening forecast
Here's a look at the weather forecast Sunday evening.
Causeway crash
A four-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 80 at the Causeway caused a traffic delay Sunday night. The CHP said all three lanes were blocked at one point and were expected to be cleared by 9:30 p.m.
The CHP added the preliminary cause of the crash was speeding in rainy conditions.
No serious injuries were reported Sunday night.
Chain control
Chain controls were dropped on Interstate 80 over Donner Summit on Sunday morning. But the CHP - Truckee is warning travelers of this next storm coming in, which could lead to more chain controls Sunday night and early into the week.
Power outages possible
Due to the strong wind and heavy rainfall, CalOES is warning people about widespread power outages during the storm and after.
For SMUD customers, they can visit the SMUD Outage Center or download the app to get the latest on power outages. SMUD also has some storm safety tips on its website.
For PG&E customers, click here to get the latest on power outages.
Gusty winds
A Wind Advisory is in effect Sunday afternoon through 4 a.m. Tuesday. Winds could gust up to 50 mph in the valley and delta.
A High Wind Watch is in effect for the northeast foothills for Monday, with the strongest winds expected to come late Sunday evening and into late Monday morning.
Sierra snow
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 4 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Sierra.
Flood Watch
A Flood Watch is in effect Sunday through Wednesday morning for the Valley and Delta.
Severe thunderstorms possible
On Monday afternoon and evening, there's a chance for severe thunderstorms in the Valley.
The National Weather Service says this could bring brief tornados, large amounts of small hail, heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.
The timing for the severe thunderstorms is between noon and 8 p.m. Monday.
Heavy mountain snow
The National Weather Service said periods of heavy mountain snow will create dangerous driving conditions through Wednesday morning.
The NWS is urging people to be prepared for delays and road closures if in the Sierra.