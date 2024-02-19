2 people rescued after driving onto flooded Sacramento County road, getting stuck

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A couple of people had to be rescued Monday morning after they drove onto a flooded road near Rancho Murieta and got stuck.

The scene was near Kiefer Boulevard and Jackson Road.

Two people who were on their way to work drove onto the clearly flooded road, officials said. Their vehicle then got stuck, prompting the people to climb out, stand on the roof, and call for help.

Units responded to an occupied vehicle stuck in flood waters on Keifer Blvd at Jackson Rd in southeast Sacramento County. Metro Fire boats were able to rescue both occupants from the roof of the vehicle and walk them to safety. No injuries reported. A hard road closure is now in… pic.twitter.com/CoKgdWbJyj — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) February 19, 2024

With the water being around four feet deep, a Metro Fire of Sacramento boat crew responded and walked the people to safety.

"This is what we preach every single storm: Turn around, don't drown," said Parker Wilbourn with Metro Fire. "People think they can make it through, and they push the limits of their vehicle."

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials said a hard closure is now in place for the road. They also noted that the vehicle that got stuck will have to stay there until flood waters recede.