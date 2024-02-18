Severe thunderstorms, flooding possible in slow-moving storm in Northern California

After a brief break in the rain Sunday morning and afternoon, our next round of wet weather moves in late Sunday through next week.

Our next storm system will be slower and stronger than the last, with heavy rain, gusty winds and severe thunderstorms a possibility.

Sunday Night

Rain and wind increase Sunday evening as the initial bands of this storm system arrive.

Rain picks up after sunset and stays consistent through early Monday. Rain increases in intensity, and we could see rainfall rates climb to 0.50-1'' an hour across portions of the region.

Wind out of the southeast will begin to pick up ahead of the bulk of this storm, with gusts up to 45 mph possible. A Wind Advisory is in effect. To the north of Sacramento, a High Wind Watch has been issued starting Monday with gusts up to 60 mph.

As this storm arrives, thunderstorms will be possible late Sunday night through the day Monday, producing gusty winds, downpours, small hail and lightning.

Localized flooding on roads will be likely and across low-lying areas along creeks, streams and rivers can not be ruled out starting on Sunday night.

A Flood Watch has been issued Sunday through Monday for the entire valley, foothills, delta and Bay Area.

Across the Sierra, snow will fill in late Sunday night. Heavy bands of snow will be possible increasing snowfall rates of 1-3'' of snow an hour. Wind will be strong, creating blizzard conditions over the Sierra.

Expect chain controls and delays as early as Sunday night, with heavier snow expected Monday. Closures will be a possibility. Snow levels will stay above 5,000 feet.

First Alert Action Day on Monday

Snow across the Sierra will also pick up in intensity by Monday. Travel across the Sierra will be difficult to impossible, with heavy snow and gusty winds creating blizzard conditions. Travel is strongly discouraged. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued.

While heavy snow fills in across the Sierra, rain will be heavy across the region to start Monday morning's commute.

After several days of rain, flooding will be a concern, especially on Monday.

We'll have a break in showers in the late morning, but this break will bring more instability to the atmosphere fueling the potential for strong to severe afternoon storms.

These storms will be capable of strong, damaging wind gusts above 40 mph, small hail, and brief tornadoes.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has forecasted a 5% chance of isolated tornadoes across portions of the Sacramento Valley and Central Valley, including Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto, Yuba City, Roseville and Elk Grove, placing us in the slight category, which is a level two of five.

The last time the Storm Prediction Center forecasted a severe weather risk like this in the Sacramento Valley was in February 2015.

While the forecast does not guarantee that tornadoes will develop, the ingredients for one will be in place. Make sure to keep an eye on the sky and stay weather-aware throughout the day.

Rain and snow over the next few days

Scattered showers, storms, and snow across the Sierra continue through Monday night into Tuesday. We'll keep the rain chances in place through early Wednesday, but the bulk of the storm will have passed.

If we combine rain and snow amounts over the next seven days, here is what we're expecting.

Rain estimates bring a general 2-3 inches of rain to the valley. Amounts trend higher across the northern Sacramento Valley and Bay Area, with up to 4 inches of rain possible through next Wednesday.

Hardest-hit spots in the foothills could receive 4-7 inches of rain by Wednesday.

Across the Sierra, we're expecting 2-4 feet of snow over the next few days. Snow levels will mainly stay around 5,000 feet as storms will be warmer. Heaviest snow will be above 6,000 feet.

Drier weather returns as we get closer to Thursday and Friday of next week. Highs over the next several days will be in the upper 50s to the low 60s as we get closer to the end of February.

Through this active weather stretch, make sure to stay with CBS Sacramento's First Alert Weather Team for any updates to the forecast.