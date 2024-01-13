First Alert Weather: Valley rain, Sierra snow move through Saturday

First Alert Weather: Valley rain, Sierra snow move through Saturdayget the free app
A storm moving through Northern California on Saturday is expected to bring widespread rain and heavy mountain snow. Southerly winds will develop, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. The strongest winds are expected to be in the northern and central Sacramento Valley and in the mountains.
The National Weather Service said heavy mountain snow will continue through 4 a.m. Sunday, creating difficult driving conditions.
Interstate 80 and Highway 50 could see 1" to 2" of snow per hour Saturday afternoon and into the evening.
Check below for the latest conditions.
Cold front moving in
The valley is seeing a break from the rain Saturday afternoon, but more rain and snow are in the future.
Highway 50 update
Sometime before 3:45 p.m., Caltrans lifted chain controls on Highway 50.
Chain controls
As of 3 p.m., chain controls are in place for people driving east on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all wheels on Interstate 80. This is from Kingvale to Donner Lake Interchange, according to Caltrans.
For people traveling west on I-80, chains are also required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all wheels. This is from Donner Lake Interchange to Kingvale.
As for people traveling on Highway 50, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all wheels from Twin Bridges to Meyers.
Wind Advisory
A Wind Advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. east of the Interstate 5 corridor. The NWS said gusts could reach 50 mph.