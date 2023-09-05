Man facing murder charge after allegedly beating victim with metal pipe in Auburn

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

AUBURN - A man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after someone was severely beaten on the head with a metal pipe.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, on August 30, deputies responded to a hospital in Auburn for a report of an assault. The victim, who was beaten on the head, was in surgery due to a traumatic brain injury.

Detectives investigating the incident determined that the victim had been hit repeatedly on the head with a metal pipe along Lincoln Way in Auburn, the sheriff's office said. They also learned that, during the assault, the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Richard Paz of Grass Valley, had threatened to kill the victim.

Detectives located the weapon used in the assault. As the investigation continued, detectives urged Paz to turn himself in. Paz was arrested for attempted first-degree murder.