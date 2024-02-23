100 Years of Palestine exhibit draws thousands to Roseville

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

ROSEVILLE — As the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, the nearly five-month war is uniting a Roseville Islamic center.

The Tarbiya Institute recently showcased a 100 Years of Palestine exhibit and hoped to welcome hundreds of guests. Instead, the one-day event drew thousands of curious people, many of them braving a winter storm.

As the war rages on, civilian casualties keep mounting and a humanitarian crisis now unraveling. It's the reason the Tarbiya Institute decided to host the cultural event.

"It was our responsibility to provide this platform, to present this content, and to educate everyone about the history of Palestine, the history of the Palestinian people," said Laila Baig, executive director of the institute.

The idea for the exhibit started two months ago. Their goal is to offer an educational experience through art, photos, artifacts, poetry, and memorabilia.

"This particular exhibit was to allow people to come and see, to learn and to experience and to leave with a better understanding," Baig said.

However, on the day of the event, a winter storm moved in.

"That day was the craziest storm," said Navera Rehimtoola, the institute's communications director. "The palm trees outside were bent almost half over just with the wind and the rain and all the sort of things that were happening."

Organizers anticipated a steady stream of visitors.

"By the end of the day, we extended our exhibit up to 8:30," Rehimtoola said. "Our count was about 2,500 people, so not only exceeded but really blew our minds."

As guests walked in, photos, documents, and artwork were displayed in chronological order. Powerful images captured history frozen in time.

"We had people of all backgrounds, all ages, that came for the sake of just learning about a group of people who've they never met, merely because they're in awe of their resilience, their courage, their unbreakable faith," said Nazeela Awan, the exhibit's coordinator.

Exhibit organizers worked countless hours researching and collecting enough items that tell the rich history of a stateless people longing for peace and a hopeful future.

So what's next for the Tarbiya team?

"I think our intention is to take it to another level, which is a community at large," said Shadi Qutub, a Palestinian American. "Perhaps give it three or four months so that way people can really engage it. Hopefully, we can start a moment of change from that."

The Tarbiya Institute made certain that the event served as an educational event and that all politics were set aside.

The institute has been in Roseville for nearly 10 years. They also have centers in Natomas and Elk Grove.