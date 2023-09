UPMC's McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine aiming to reduce amputations stemming from chroni Chronic wounds can last for years and left untreated, can lead to amputations. About 200,000 amputations happen every year in the U.S. In Pennsylvania, the rate is higher than average. Dr. Chandan Sen, the new director of UPMC's McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine, is hoping to change just that.