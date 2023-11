"Unqualified Therapists" explain the "What About Me" effect on social media A TikTok creator went viral earlier this fall when she made a video explaining the "What About Me Effect" that we see in comments all over social media. It's essentially the tendency to make everything we see online about ourselves. The hosts of "Unqualified Therapists," Sarah Simone and Amy Baumgardner, are back to talk more about the concept.