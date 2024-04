U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm visits to reassure Butler Cleveland-Cliffs employees thei U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm was in Pittsburgh visiting the Cleveland-Cliffs Butler Works facility that makes a special steel needed to make transformers. In an exclusive sit-down interview with KDKA-TV, Jennifer Granholm said she was in Pittsburgh to personally announce a modification in a proposed rule that will save 1,300 local jobs.