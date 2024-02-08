Watch CBS News

Trendy hairstyles for Valentine's Day

Whether you're spending Valentine's with a date or with the girls, you're going to want a trendy hairstyle for the occasion. PTL's Celina Pompeani visits Sognatore Salon to get a look at what's in style.
