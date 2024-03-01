Watch CBS News

#ThatsSoPittsburgh: Maxo Vanka Murals in Millvale

We're getting a lesson in art history. Kaite O'Malley was at the St. Nicholas Catholic Croatian Church in Millvale to learn more about the Maxo Vanko Murals, as well as the Society to Preserve the Millvale Murals of Maxo Vanka.
