Watch CBS News

Taking some of the stress out of home shopping

Shopping for a house can be exciting but stressful, especially in the current market. Host Heather Abraham welcomes real estate agent Heather Kaczorowski, with Piatt Sotheby's, to talk about finding the home that's right for you.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.