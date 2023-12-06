Watch CBS News

Something Good: Jim "The Can Man"

Congrats to Jim "The Can Man" who has been heading up the aluminum can drive at First United Methodist Church in Kittanning since 1996. He's hit big milestone and raise a lot of money for Habitat for Humanity.
