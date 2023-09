Senate rules change to lift dress code stirs up controversy over Fetterman's attire U.S. Sen. John Fetterman can now wear his shorts and signature hoodie on the Senate floor without violating the Senate dress code. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer quietly made the change, telling the sergeant of arms to no longer enforce the long-time tradition requiring males to wear a coat and tie on the Senate floor. KDKA-TV's Jon Delano has more.