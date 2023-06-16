Watch CBS News

PTL Pupdate: Roberto visits with Stormy

Our PTL pup Roberto visits the studio with Canine Companions puppy raisers Jill and Jack Sabo. They talk about Canine Companions Sit Stay Sparkle event and introduce us to Stormy, another service dog in training.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.