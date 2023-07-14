Watch CBS News

PTL Pupdate: Roberto learning his commands

We're catching up with Canine Companions' puppy raiser and Pitt student Lily Swanson and Roberto! They are showing us some of the commands he's working on that will be essential when he becomes a service dog.
