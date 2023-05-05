Watch CBS News

PTL Pupdate: Getting to know Lily and Roberto

PTL's Celina Pompeani-Mathison heads to the campus of the University of Pittsburgh to meet Canine Companions puppy raiser Lily Swanson and find out more about Roberto's early training to become a service dog.
