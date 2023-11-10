Watch CBS News

PTL Pupdate: Donny returns

Our friend Jill Sabo, a Canine Companions puppy raiser, is back in the studio with Donny, our former PTL pup. Donny is moving in permanently with the Sabo family and work towards becoming a therapy dog.
