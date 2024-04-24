Watch CBS News

PTL gets a sneak peak at Yinzerfest

Yinzerfest is taking shape this weekend at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and Daisy was there this morning telling you what you can expect at the inaugural Black and Gold party and who you might find hanging around!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.