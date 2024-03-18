Watch CBS News

PTL First Bite: Cafe A Mano

Last week's PTL Chicken Parm-A-Thon gave us a hankering for Italian food and lucky for us, a new spot in Coraopolis is serving up just that. We had on the owners of Cafe A Mano, Brian and Lindsay Torchia, to show us one of their dishes!
