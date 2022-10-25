KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

A Greene County man is accused of brutally abusing his 6-year-old daughter.

Police: 6-year-old girl in Waynesburg buried alive by father A Greene County man is accused of brutally abusing his 6-year-old daughter.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On