KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

Day 10 in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial focused on the accused gunman's antisemitic rants online. KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller reports.

Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial: Accused gunman's social media posts read to jury Day 10 in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial focused on the accused gunman's antisemitic rants online. KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On