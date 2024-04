Pittsburgh-area native killed in Pearl Harbor attack buried at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies More than 80 years ago, in the attack on Pearl Harbor, a U.S. Navy fireman was among the 400 sailors killed aboard the USS Oklahoma. Until a few years ago, his remains were still not identified. But on Thursday, the Beaver County native finally found his way home and was laid to rest. KDKA-TV's Chris DeRose reports.