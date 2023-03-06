KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey visited Darlington Township on Monday; KDKA's Jessica Guay reports.

US Sen. Bob Casey visits Darlington Township U.S. Sen. Bob Casey visited Darlington Township on Monday; KDKA's Jessica Guay reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On