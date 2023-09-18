Watch CBS News

National Cheeseburger Day at McDonald's

PTL's Katie O'Malley and Boaz Frankel visit the McDonald's in Allison Park to learn how to make their famous cheeseburgers for National Cheeseburger Day. Plus, they learn about job and career opportunities.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.