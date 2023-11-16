Money Talks: Fluctuations in interest rates

Watch CBS News

Chris Pfanstiel, founder of Axias Wealth Advisors, joined us for another edition of Money Talks. He broke down for us the fluctuation in interest rates and how they can play a huge role in your finances.
