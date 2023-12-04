Watch CBS News

Money Monday: Vision Boards

In today's Money Monday conversation, we're re-visiting a talk we had one year ago. Lisa Florian, the president and CEO of Clearview Federal Credit Union, joined is once again to talk through some tips for resetting in the new year.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.