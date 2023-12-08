Watch CBS News

Money Minute: Using cash payment apps

There's a good chance you've used PayPal or Venmo or some other type of payment app. But have you ever wondered how secure they are? KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano looks into that in this week's "Money Minute".
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.