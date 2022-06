Out For A Walk Forecast

Amid several weekends of gun violence on Pittsburgh's South Side, Mayor Ed Gainey took a late-night walk along E. Carson Street.

Mayor Ed Gainey tours South Side Amid several weekends of gun violence on Pittsburgh's South Side, Mayor Ed Gainey took a late-night walk along E. Carson Street.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On