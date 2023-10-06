Watch CBS News

Making nostalgic plant-based treats

From Poptarts to Ho Hos to Hot Pockets, a local woman is bringing back all your favorite nostalgic snacks, but with a twist. Heather talks to the owner of Sharayah's Plant-Based Treats, Sharayah Fanning, about her vegan snacks.
