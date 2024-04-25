Watch CBS News

Learning the proper way to greet a new pet

Meeting a dog can be exciting for both kids and adults, but there's a proper way to greet a new pet, so you don't bark up the wrong tree. Lauren Leffakis and Melissa Saul, from Animal Friends, were here to show us.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.