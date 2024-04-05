Watch CBS News

Learning more about the Ford Bronco Wild Fund

The Pittsburgh Penguins teamed up with the Ford Bronco Wild Fund, Neighborhood Ford Store and the National Aviary. Joey Thurby, from the Neighborhood Ford Store, as well as Iceburgh, stopped by to tell us all about it.
