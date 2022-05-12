Watch CBS News

Kidsburgh: Remake Learning Days

It's the start of Remake Learning Days, a 12-day festival to celebrate learning. In today's Kidsburgh story, 10,000 kids across Pennsylvania learn together in a simultaneous STEM challenge to jumpstart the free events happening around our region.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.